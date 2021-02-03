CF Montreal adds size, experience up front in Norwegian international Bjorn Johnsen

MONTREAL - CF Montreal added size and experience up front Wednesday by acquiring American-born Norwegian international forward Bjorn Johnsen from South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai club.
The MLS team used targeted allocation money to sign the well-travelled 29-year-old to a two-year contract with an option for 2023 pending a medical.
"We are pleased with the acquisition of such a seasoned player, with extended experience in Europe and Asia," Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "Bjorn is a big and very mobile striker. He has shown his capacity to score goals in all the clubs he has played for in the past, and with the Norwegian national team."
The six-foot-five 177-pounder has won 16 caps for Norway and played club football in Norway, Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria, Scotland and the Netherlands.
He joins a Montreal strike force that includes Romell Quioto, Mason Toye and newly signed Nigerian teenager Sunusi Ibrahim.
Born in New York to an American mother and Norwegian father, Johnsen grew up in North Carolina before moving to Norway where he joined Valerenga Fotball's youth teams. He made his pro debut in 2011 for Kjelsas IL.
His club resume includes stints with Scotland's Hearts, the Netherlands's ADO Den Haag and AZ Alkmaar and Norway's Rosenborg BK,.
He joined Ulsan Hyundai of the Korean K League last January, scoring 11 goals in 31 games and helping the club to the AFC Champions League title in December.
The Norwegian-American made his debut for Norway in 2017.
