Slimmer version of Shane Richards reports to Toronto Argonauts' training camp

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Shane Richards (67) during an NCAA college football media day in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Richards is a different man at the Toronto Argonauts' training camp.The hulking six-foot-eight offensive lineman reported to Toronto's camp Saturday weighing about 290 pounds — some 60 pounds less than what he weighed at the end of the 2019 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sue Ogrocki