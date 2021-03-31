Goaltender Thatcher Demko signs five-year extension with Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko leads his teammates onto the ice for an NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Thatcher Demko to a five-year extension.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini confirmed the signing on Twitter.

No financial terms have been released.

Demko took over as the No. 1 goaltender for the Canucks this year after Jacob Markstrom went to the Calgary Flames in free agency.

The 25-year-old Demko is 12-12-1 with a 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this season.

Demko, a second-round pick (36th overall) by Vancouver in 2014, starred in relief of an injured Markstrom in last year's second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Demko allowed just one goal combined in Games 5 and 6 as the Canucks won two in a row to force a Game 7. Vegas prevailed 3-0 in the finale, scoring two empty-net goals.

The six-foot-four American has a career record of 30-25-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.

