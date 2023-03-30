B.C. Lions to add Wally Buono, Waterboys founders to their Wall of Fame

Retiring B.C. Lions head coach Wally Buono pauses during an emotional final news conference as players gathered for end of season meetings and to clean out their lockers at the CFL football team's practice facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday November 13, 2018.Buono, the CFL's all-time leader in coaching wins, and Waterboys founders Dennis Skulsky, Moray Keith, Jamie Pitblado and Tom Malone will be added to the B.C. Lions Wall of Fame this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck