CFL monitoring air quality at Roughriders-Blue Bombers game in Regina

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Mario Alford (2) runs past Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Brendan OÕLeary-Orange (84) during the half of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, June 16, 2023. The Saskatchewan Roughriders say they are monitoring the air quality at Mosaic Field. They're hosting the Blue Bombers today for their annual Labour Day Classic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu