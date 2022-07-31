BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom - Canada's Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell raced to her third cycling silver medal of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., who a day earlier joked that she was "Consistently silver," finished runner-up in the 500-metre time trial.
Mitchell, who captured gold in the sprint at the Tokyo Olympics, won silver in that event in Birmingham, plus silver in the sprint team event with Sarah Orban and Lauriane Genest.
Canada picked up three bronze medals early on Day 3 of the Games.
Tali Darsigny of Sainte-Hyacinthe, Que., was third in the women's weightlifting 59-kilogram class.
Jessica Tuomela of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and her guide Emma Skaug raced to bronze in the Para triathlon.
And Emma Spence of Cambridge, Ont., won bronze in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final.
Their medals bring Canada's total to 15.
The Canadian team is aiming for a top-three finish on the medal table at the Games, which close on Aug. 8.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2022.