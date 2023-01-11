Longtime Giants infielder Brandon Belt confident he can return to form with Blue Jays

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt breaks his bat while grounding out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena to end the top of the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Denver. Infielder Brandon Belt is leaving the only franchise he's known in his 12-year big-league career - the San Francisco Giants - to sign a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski