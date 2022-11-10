Expansion St. Louis City gets to pick up to 5 players in MLS expansion draft Friday

Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) reacts after winning an MLS soccer match against Charlotte FC on Aug. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Expansion St. Louis City FC gets to grow its roster Friday via the MLS expansion draft. Toronto FC's unprotected list essentially covers players already with one foot out the door in goalkeepers Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg, who like Canadian international defender Doneil Henry are out of contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Kelley