Canadian snowboarder Hosking takes halfpipe silver at world championships

Elizabeth Hosking, of Canada, competes during the women's World Cup snowboard halfpipe event in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Hosking took the silver medal in the women's halfpipe event Friday at the world championships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

BAKURIANI, Georgia - Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking took the silver medal in the women's halfpipe event Friday at the world championships.

Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., finished with a score of 88.50, two points behind gold medallist Cai Xuetong of China.

Hosking is the first Canadian woman to claim a world championship medal in halfpipe, and the first Canadian overall since Jeff Batchelor earned silver in 2009.

Mitsuki Ono of Japan took bronze with a score of 83.00.

Calgary's Brooke D'Hondt finished 10th with a score of 61.25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.