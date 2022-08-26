CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

CF Montreal's Romell Quioto reacts after scoring against Inter Miami during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, August 6, 2022. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes