Staying in peak condition during the football off-season isn't an issue for Tyrell Ford.
The six-foot-one, 194-pound Ford is not only an all-star defensive back with the Waterloo Warriors football team but also a member of the school's track squad.
Ford of St. Catharines, Ont., was third over 60 metres at last month's York Winter Invitational with a personal-best time of 6.88 seconds.
So there's no doubt Ford will be ready to compete at the CFL's national combine March 25-27 in Toronto. He's hoping to post the fastest 40-yard dash time.
"We had a practice combine the other day," the well-spoken Ford told reporters Friday during a video conference. "I don't want to jinx anything but I'll say I ran a very, very good time and it was faster than Tre's. But for now, that's all you guys are going to get."
Tre Ford is Tyrell's twin brother who was the Warriors' quarterback and is also on the track team.
Last season, Tre Ford captured the Hec Crighton Trophy as Canadian university football's top player after passing for 1,465 yards and 10 TDs while rushing for 629 yards and three touchdowns for Waterloo (3-3).
CFL officials are very aware of the Fords. Tre Ford was ranked sixth in the league's winter Scouting Bureau of the top-20 prospects for the May 3 draft. Tyrell Ford also cracked the top-10 at No. 9.
The Fords weren't the only twins on the list. Calgary Dinos receivers Jalen and Tyson Philpot of Delta, B.C., were ranked second and fifth, respectively.
Tyrell Ford said his track training has helped his combine preparation.
"Track is definitely more top-end speed," he said. "It's all about being relaxed and smooth when you're running rather than being powerful . . . and it's really helped me.
"When I'm going to run my 40, my last 20 yards now are way better than they were a while ago. It definitely has impacted me positively."
Ford was a first-team OUA all-star and second-team U Sports All-Canadian last season. He had 12.5 tackles and an interception in five games.
"Tyrell is a dynamic player, a player with special, special athleticism," said Warriors head coach Chris Bertoia. "I think he's going to test off the charts from a combine perspective.
"It's to everybody's perspective in the CFL, it's their need versus want positionally and what fits their system. I think he fits every system, he's just so athletic."
Bertoia added Ford's statistics don't tell the whole story as opposing quarterbacks rarely threw his way last year.
"But he was always able to make plays whenever the opportunity presented itself," Bertoia said. "That's certainly why he has himself in this position for a professional football opportunity and I certainly think he's going to excel at that."
Bertoia believes Ford can be effective at multiple positions.
"I've told teams confidently that probably not in his first year but I think he'll show his ability to the affect that he could be a ratio-changer at that boundary cornerback position," Bertoia said. "CFL scouts and coaches might say I'm the rose-coloured glasses head coach from Waterloo, but I think if they have open minds they might see it themselves.
"Some coaches also see him at free safety. And I think he's a guy who has potential to be a returner as well. He brings that versatility."
While Ford is expected to shine in the 40-yard dash, he's looking forward to all aspects of the combine.
"I'm excited for the drills and testing. I think I'm going to do well in both," he said. "I'm really excited for the one-on-ones, I think that's another way they're going to be able to see what I can do.
"Also, I like to talk so I'm kind of excited for the interviews with some of the teams. I want to be myself and for them to understand the person I am. No false advertising."
Ford and other Canadian collegians didn't play football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Ford believes that actually helped him.
"Over COVID, I started working out more consistently and went from 180 pounds to about 200 and got a lot stronger," he said. "As soon as we came back for our season (in 2021) I think it definitely helped because I was definitely bigger and stronger.
"I don't think I was necessarily as fast as I was before but now I feel like I've lost a little weight and I feel powerful, smooth and fast."
The Fords have been teammates for most of their football careers. While Tyrell Ford would welcome that trend to continue in the CFL, he understands the chances of that happening are slim.
"I think it's very unlikely so I don't try to put too much thought into it," he said.
So, if the Fords do square off in the CFL, will Tre Ford throw a TD pass against his brother or will Tyrell Ford register the interception?
"I'd definitely have to go with I'd get an interception first, probably for six because I don't think he can tackle me," Tyrell Ford said. "I'm just saying his whole career I don't think he's thrown a touchdown on me . . . it's just not going to happen.
"He knows better."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.