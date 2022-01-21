Weagle and Kennedy tabbed as Canadian mixed doubles backups at Beijing Games

Team Jacobs third Marc Kennedy throws against Team Dunstone during Draw 4 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sask., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.Veteran curlers Marc Kennedy and Lisa Weagle will serve as backups in the event an injury or positive COVID-19 test forces a change to the Canadian mixed doubles roster before the start of the Beijing Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards