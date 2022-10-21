Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

National League | Championship Series

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2

(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

---

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Hamilton 30 Ottawa 27

B.C. 31 Edmonton 14

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 (OT)

Chicago 4 Detroit 3 (OT)

Seattle 3 Colorado 2

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Abbotsford 4 Coachella Valley 3

Colorado 6 Calgary 2

Manitoba 5 Chicago 2

Wilkes-Barre Scranton 2 Laval 1

Springfield 5 Belleville 2

Texas 2 Iowa 0

Charlotte 5 Hershey 4

Utica 3 Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 5 Providence 4

Rochester 4 Syracuse 3

Ontario 2 San Diego 1

---

NBA

San Antonio 137 Indiana 134

New Orleans 124 Charlotte 112

Washington 102 Chicago 100

Brooklyn 109 Toronto 105

Boston 111 Miami 104

Atlanta 108 Orlando 98

New York 130 Detroit 106

Utah 132 Minnesota 126

Memphis 129 Houston 122

Portland 113 Phoenix 111

Denver 128 Golden State 123

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.

