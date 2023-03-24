Canada's Einarson tops Turkey 10-4 at women's world curling championship

Canada’s Kerri Einarson scored a 10-4 decision over Turkey’s Dilsat Yildiz to move one step closer to the playoff round at the women’s world curling championship on Friday. Einarson in shown in action during the match between USA and Canada during the round robin session 3 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Jonas Ekstromer/TT