TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.
The loss ends a season that saw the Raptors go 41-41 and finish as the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.
More coming.
