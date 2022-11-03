Garber sees linear TV deal, expansion on MLS' horizon

FILE - Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks in New York on Feb. 26, 2020. Garber said during the“State of the League” address Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, that the league is in the process of finalizing deals to simulcast some games on linear television. MLS begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast all games. St. Louis CITY SC will debut as the league’s 29th team with an announcement on the 30th expected by the middle of 2023. San Diego and Las Vegas are the two frontrunners for the latest team. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)