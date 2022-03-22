Canadian Cory Johnston content with fifth place at Bassmaster event in Santee Cooper

Cory Johnston, of Cavan, Ont. finished in fifth place at the 2022 Bassmaster Elite event at Santee Cooper Lakes in South Carolina. Cooper weighed in a five-fish limit that exceeded 20 pounds daily over the four-day event. His overall weight Monday was 88 pounds, nine ounces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-James Overstreet, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society **MANDATORY CREDIT**