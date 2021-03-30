NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games

FILE - Commissioner Roger Goodell gestures during the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla., in this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo. The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games, as expected, and reducing the preseason to three games. Team owners on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, approved the 17th game, marking the first time in 33 years the regular season has been increased.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)