Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers

File-This Sept. 6, 2019, file photo shows Shailene Woodley attending the Harper's Bazaar "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" gala at The Plaza Hotel presented by Cartier in New York. Woodley confirmed that she’s engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The actor discussed her relationship with Rodgers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, saying they got engaged “a while ago.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)