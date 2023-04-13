Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman a late scratch due to viral illness

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during fourth inning MLB American League baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was scratched from the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to a viral illness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

 JFJ

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was scratched from the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to a viral illness.

Santiago Espinal replaced him at third base and batted eighth in the lineup.

The Blue Jays announced the news about a half-hour before the start of the three-game series finale at Rogers Centre.

Chapman has a .489 batting average over 12 games this season. He has three homers and 15 RBIs.

