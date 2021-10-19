Raptors guard VanVleet says he's ready to lead by example this season

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) looks to pass around Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. VanVleet is ready to lead by example as a veteran on a very young Raptors team that hosts Washington in its season-opener on Wednesday. THE CANADAN PRESS/AP - Chris O'Meara