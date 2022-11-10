Canadian women look to earn bronze by beating France at Rugby World Cup

Justine Pelletier of Canada runs with the ball during the women's rugby World Cup semifinal between Canada and England at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Canada coach Kevin Rouet gets to hear both his national anthems Friday when third-ranked Canadian women takes on No. 4 France in the Rugby World Cup bronze-medal game in Auckland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP **MANDATORY CREDIT**