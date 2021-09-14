Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to 4-year, $92 million extension

FILE- In this June 3, 2021, file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon looks to pass against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Portland, Ore. Gordon and the Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension. His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)