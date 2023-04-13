CPL players moving into front-office roles as teams promote from within

Mason Trafford of Cavalry FC runs upfield against FC Edmonton at ATCO Field in Calgary in a May 21, 2022 file photo. As the Canadian Premier League prepares to kick off its fifth season this weekend, former players like Trafford and Drew Beckie are now helping build the league from their team’s front office rather than on the pitch.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cavalry FC-Tony Lewis **MANDATORY CREDIT**