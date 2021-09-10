Rookie linebacker Williams, B.C. Lions in comfort zone ahead of Redblacks rematch

BC Lions' Jordan Williams, left, grabs Calgary Stampeders' Ante Milanovic-Litre during second half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. After being named the CFL’s top defensive performer following the B.C. Lions’ 24-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 28, middle linebacker Williams is looking forward to the rematch on Saturday night at B.C. Place.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh