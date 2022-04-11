NHL suspends Penguins star Malkin four games for cross-checking Preds D Borowiecki

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) fires a shot during the pre-game skate before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, March 4, 2022. The NHL has suspended Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin four games for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Seward