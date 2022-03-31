CF Montreal (0-3-1) vs. FC Cincinnati (2-3-0)
Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +137, Montreal +184, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal aims for its first win of the season when it visits Cincinnati.
Cincinnati was 4-22-8 overall during the 2021 season while going 1-11-5 at home. Cincinnati averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.
Montreal went 12-12-10 overall a season ago while going 3-8-6 on the road. Montreal scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.
Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Allan Cruz (injured), John Nelson (injured), Raymon Gaddis (injured).
Montreal: Sunusi Ibrahim (injured), Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.