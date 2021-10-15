Julien Anctil's goal at 18:16 of the third period earned the Sherbrooke Phoenix a 7-6 win over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in QMJHL action Friday night.
Anctil's goal came after Niks Fenenko, Vincent Collard and Anthony Lavoie scored consecutively to pull Baie-Comeau into a 6-6 tie.
Elsewhere, it was: Halifax Mooseheads 6, Shawinigan Cataractes 4; Cape Breton Eagles 5, Saint John Sea Dogs 4 (SO); Quebec Remparts 6, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2; Val-d'Or Foreurs 3, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2;Drummondville Voltigeurs 6, Victoriaville Tigres 0; and Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3, Gatineau Olympiques 0.
Joshua Roy scored twice and added two assists for Sherbrooke (4-2). Jaheem Lagace-Aurelien, Stephane Jr Huard, Israel Mianscum and David Spacek had the others.
Nathan Baril and Xavier Fortin had the other goals for Baie-Comeau (1-4).
Halifax Mooseheads 6, Shawinigan Cataractes 4
Jordan Dumais scored twice and had two assists for Halifax while Mavrik Bourque registered a goal and two assists for Shawinigan.
Cape Breton Eagles 5, Saint John Sea Dogs 4 (SO)
Dawson Stairs and Ivan Ivan scored shootout goals to secure Cape Breton the victory. Saint John's Cam MacDonald forced the extra session with his third-period goal.
Quebec Remparts 6, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2
James Malatesta scored two goals and added an assists to lead the way for the Remparts. Alex Arsenault and Jeremie Minville replied for the Huskies.
Val-d'Or Foreurs 3, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 2
Justin Robidas' goal at 16:41 of the third period proved to be the winner for Val-d'Or. Miguel Tourigny had a goal and an assists for the Armada.
Drummondville Voltigeurs 6, Victoriaville Tigres 0
Riley Mercer stopped 17 shots for the shutout while Jacob Dion and Justin Cote both had a goal and an assist for Drummondville.
Chicoutimi Sagueneens 3, Gatineau Olympiques 0
Sergei Litvinov turned aside 35 shots for the shutout while Matej Kaslik had a goal and an assist for Chicoutimi.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2021.