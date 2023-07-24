Canadian men's relay team to receive Olympic silver medals at reallocation ceremony

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, centre, stands with teammates after getting the bronze in the final of the men's 4 x 100-metre relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Monday that the team will receive their upgraded Olympic silver medals on Saturday at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel