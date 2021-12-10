Edmonton Stingers pro basketball team set to make Champions League Americas debut

Edmonton Stingers guard Adika Peter-McNeilly (6) dribbles the ball during CEBL regular season action against the Ottawa BlackJacks, in Ottawa, in a July 17, 2021, handout photo. The Stingers open the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) tournament on Monday against Nicaragua's Real Esteli, earning the spot after winning the CEBL title last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Elite Basketball League, Ottawa BlackJacks, Greg Mason, *MANDATORY CREDIT*