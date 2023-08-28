The Huddle returns for second year in southern Ontario

NFL Canada kicks off this year's initiative Sept. 7 at the Early Mercy bar in downtown Toronto in time for the Kansas City Chiefs to begin their Super Bowl title defence hosting the Detroit Lions. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while talking to Terry Bradshaw after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth Wenig