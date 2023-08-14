Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci announces retirement at age 37

FILE - Boston Bruins' David Krejci, of the Czech Republic, kisses the Stanley Cup following his team's 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 15, 2011, in Vancouver, British Columbia. David Krejci has decided to retire after playing a decade and a half in the NHL, a development that was expected and leaves the Boston Bruins without their top two centers fresh off setting records for the most wins and points in a season. Krejci announced his retirement in a statement Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward, File)