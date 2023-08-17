Atlanta franchise announces move to Los Angeles for 2024 Major League Rugby season

Major League Rugby's Atlanta franchise is moving to Los Angeles.
Rugby ATL is scheduled to play out of L.A. starting with the 2024 season, upon closing of the team's acquisition by the new ownership group.
“As we focus on the well-being of our players, we are happy to announce Los Angeles as the location the new ownership group of Rugby ATL has selected,” MLR CEO Nic Benson said in a statement. “We’re moving quickly and I look forward to the full brand launch of the club.”
The league said it continues to work with Rugby ATL players and staff "to provide the best next steps for everyone impacted by this transition."
Atlanta's roster includes Canadians George Barton, Jack Shaw and team co-captain Matt Heaton.
The Atlanta franchise joined the league in 2020, MLR's third season that was cut short after five rounds due to the pandemic.
Rugby ATL had close ties to the Toronto Arrows. The league's lone Canadian entry shared Atlanta's training facility and stadium during the 2021 campaign when it moved south of the border because of pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Atlanta (5-10-1) finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season, 12 points ahead of Toronto (1-13-2).
The two teams contested the Fire and Ice Cup annually because of their close ties.
"We have truly enjoyed calling Atlanta home and we know the rugby culture and community will continue to thrive here moving forward … Although we are moving west, your dedication to this team and Atlanta are why Major League Rugby will continue to seek and engage ownership groups in an effort to return to Atlanta as the league continues to expand," the Atlanta team said in a statement.
The Atlanta franchise move will fill the void left by the Los Angeles Giltinis, who folded prior to the 2023 season along with the Austin Gilgronis.
The league cited uncertainties surrounding the Austin and Los Angeles team ownership in suspending operations of the two sides. Australian entrepreneur Adam Gilchrist owned both franchises, named after cocktails.
Austin (12-4-0) and Los Angeles (11-5-0) finished 1-2 in the Western Conference in 2022 but were disqualified from taking part in the post-season for "a violation of league rules.'' The league did not provide specifics of the infraction.
The Giltinis were league champions in their inaugural 2021 season, defeating Rugby ATL 31-17 in the final at their home Memorial Coliseum.
Canadian centre Ben LeSage, winger DTH van der Merwe, prop Djustice Sears-Duru, hooker Lindsey Stevens and backrower Corey Thomas were with the Giltinis.
MLR, North America's only pro rugby league, started with seven teams in 2018. The Arrows, the league's lone Canadian franchise came on board in 2019.
The league operated with 12 teams in 2023 with the expansion Miami Sharks joining the fold next season.
