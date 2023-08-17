Atlanta franchise announces move to Los Angeles for 2024 Major League Rugby season

Rugby ATL’s Matt Heaton (centre, holding ball) is shown during their 21-14 win over the Toronto Arrows on March 20, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Rugby ATL is scheduled to play out of L.A. starting with the 2024 season, upon closing of the team's acquisition by the new ownership group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rugby ATL-Karl L. Moore MANDATORY CREDIT