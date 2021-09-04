Canadiens add centre Dvorak after not matching Hurricanes' offer for Kotkaniemi

Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series in Las Vegason June 22, 2021. Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes. Montreal Canadiens' GM Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won't match Carolina's one-year, US$6.1-million offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher