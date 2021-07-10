Saturday's Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 2

Minnesota 9 Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 8 Baltimore 3

Oakland 8 Texas 4 (11 innings)

Cleveland 14 Kansas City 6

N.Y. Yankees 1 Houston 0

Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 0

National League

San Francisco 10 Washington 4

Atlanta 5 Miami 4

Pittsburgh 6 N.Y. Mets 2 (1st game)

N.Y. Mets 4 Pittsburgh 2 (2nd game)

Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6 Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 22 Arizona 1

Colorado 3 San Diego 0

Interleague

Philadelphia 11 Boston 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.