KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The Kamloops Blazers outgunned the Victoria Royals on their way to a 6-4 win on Wednesday night.

The Blazers (33-12-1-0) outshot Victoria in every period.

Victoria (12-28-4-1) has not won a game this season against Kamloops.

---

WARRIORS 3, HITMEN 2

CALGARY, Alta. - Maximus Wanner scored the game-winner as Moose Jaw beat Calgary on Wednesday.

Jagger Firkus scored the opener for the Warriors (27-17-3-2).

Sean Tschigerl bagged the consolation goal for the Hitmen (18-19-5-2) as they lost their fifth straight.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4, TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Chad Nychuk scored twice as the Wheat Kings won their second straight.

Teague Patton scored the consolation goal for the Tigers (9-29-3-1).

Ethan Kruger stopped 24 of 25 for the Wheat Kings (22-15-3-2).

---

COUGARS 5, ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. - Carter MacAdams scored a hat-trick as the Cougars coasted to a 5-2 win over the Rockets.

John Babcock and Adam Kydd scored for Kelowna (26-11-1-3).

The win snaps the Cougars' (18-25-2-1) five-game losing streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.