KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The Kamloops Blazers outgunned the Victoria Royals on their way to a 6-4 win on Wednesday night.
The Blazers (33-12-1-0) outshot Victoria in every period.
Victoria (12-28-4-1) has not won a game this season against Kamloops.
---
WARRIORS 3, HITMEN 2
CALGARY, Alta. - Maximus Wanner scored the game-winner as Moose Jaw beat Calgary on Wednesday.
Jagger Firkus scored the opener for the Warriors (27-17-3-2).
Sean Tschigerl bagged the consolation goal for the Hitmen (18-19-5-2) as they lost their fifth straight.
---
WHEAT KINGS 4, TIGERS 1
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - Chad Nychuk scored twice as the Wheat Kings won their second straight.
Teague Patton scored the consolation goal for the Tigers (9-29-3-1).
Ethan Kruger stopped 24 of 25 for the Wheat Kings (22-15-3-2).
---
COUGARS 5, ROCKETS 2
KELOWNA, B.C. - Carter MacAdams scored a hat-trick as the Cougars coasted to a 5-2 win over the Rockets.
John Babcock and Adam Kydd scored for Kelowna (26-11-1-3).
The win snaps the Cougars' (18-25-2-1) five-game losing streak.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.