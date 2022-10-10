Canadian women faces two former champions at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

Canada soccer coach Emma Humphries is shown in an April, 28, 2022 handout photo taken in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. Two former champions await Canada at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India, with 2012 winner France first up Wednesday. The young Canadians then take on 2014 champion Japan on Saturday, also in Goa, before wrapping up Group D play Oct. 18 against Tanzania in Navi Mumbai. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer-Audrey Magny **MANDATORY CREDIT** Coach Emma Humphries