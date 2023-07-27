Tiger-Cats list veteran Mitchell as their starting quarterback versus Redblacks

HAMILTON - Bo Levi Mitchell is back as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats starting quarterback.
Mitchell was listed as the No. 1 quarterback for Hamilton (2-4) for its road game Friday night versus the Ottawa Redblacks (3-3).
Hamilton placed Mitchell on the six-game injured list with a hip ailment following its 32-14 road loss to the Toronto Argonauts on June 18.
Mitchell missed four games, but was pulled off the injured list Monday when he resumed practising with the Ticats.
Rookie Taylor Powell will serve as Mitchell's backup. Powell completed 27-of-41 passes for 282 yards and an interception while rushing four times for 37 yards and a touchdown in last week's 31-15 home loss to Toronto, his first CFL start.
Hamilton comes in having won two of its last three games, including a 21-13 home victory over Ottawa on July 8. The Redblacks have won their last two contests, both in overtime, marking a CFL first.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.