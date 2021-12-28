Former finalist Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

FILE - Dominic Thiem of Austria returns the ball to Marcos Giron of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on May 4, 2021. Former finalist Dominic Thiem has announced that he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America. Thiem said he had a “slight set back” in his return from a wrist injury but is “now feeling well again.” Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and also missed Wimbledon and the U.S. Open this year. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17. Thiem reached the final in Melbourne in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)