Hughes, Pastrnak, Dunn honoured as NHL's three stars for January

Nashville Predators defenceman Jeremy Lauzon (3) knocks the puck away from New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes (86) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Hughes, Boston right-wing David Pastrnak and Seattle defenceman Vince Dunn have been named the NHL’s three stars for January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Zaleski