Evan Bouchard steps into prime Edmonton Oilers' role and thrives

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, right, embraces Evan Bouchard (2) after the defenceman scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Bouchard, 23, from Oakville, Ont., leads all NHL players in power-play points (12) with three goals and nine assists in eight games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher