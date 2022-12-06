England rugby coach Eddie Jones fired after poor run

FILE - England's head coach Eddie Jones walks with a ball before the start of the rugby union international match between England and Argentina at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Jones was fired on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup. Jones, who took charge after the 2015 World Cup, led England to the final of the tournament in 2019 and won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)