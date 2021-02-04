MONTREAL - CF Montreal has acquired Argentine midfielder Joaquin Torres and Egyptian midfielder Egyptian Ahmed Hamdi on loan for the 2021 season.
Both deals also includes an option to purchase the player.
The 24-year-old Torres has been with Argentine club Newell's Old Boys since 2010. He joined the club's first team in 2015.
Torres was on loan to Greek club Volos FC in the 2019-20 season. He had five goals in 24 games in first-division play.
“He is a winger who can also play as an attacking midfielder, who will bring his creativity to our game," CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. "He likes to play vertically and pierce defensive lines through his one-on-one qualities.”
Hamdi comes on load from Egyptian club El Gouna FC. He has scored seven goals and added three assists over 42 Egyptian Premier League games with El Gouna and El Ahly Cairo.
Hamdi made his debut with the Egyptian under-23 squad on July 9, 2018, playing a total of five matches.
“(Hamdi) is a player with attacking qualities, who can play as a box-to-box midfielder or higher up as an attacking midfielder," Renard said. "He's very skilled technically and can provide that final, decisive pass."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.