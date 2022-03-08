Matthews' hat trick, Marner's winner leads Maple Leafs over Kraken 6-4

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his hat trick with teammate Morgan Rielly (44) while playing against the Seattle Kraken during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Matthews registered his third hat trick of the season to give him an NHL-leading 43 goals, Mitch Marner scored the winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the Seattle Kraken 6-4 on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette