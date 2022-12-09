Maple Leafs' Engvall suspended one game for high-sticking Kings' Durzi

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) takes part in the pregame warmups before NHL hockey action against the Arizona Coyotes in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall was dealt a one-game suspension on Friday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings defenceman Sean Durzi, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul