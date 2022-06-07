Cam Newton on podcast: 'There's not 32 guys better than me'

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Newton, who still considers himself one of the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL and remains an unrestricted free agent, said people’s perception of him has changed largely because he put himself in bad situations the past two years with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)