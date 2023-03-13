"One last ride:' Canada's Carr eyes NCAA title with Longhorns in final season

Marcus Carr (5) of Texas and Illinois' Dain Dainja of Illinois (42) lose control of a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. Carr's focus this season on finishing his NCAA basketball career by cutting down the nets after a victory in the title game has never shifted.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo