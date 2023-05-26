Canada rugby coach among sport's elite at Barbarians vs. World XV all-star game

As a former Welsh international, Kingsley Jones is used to being one of several Joneses on the roster. This weekend, the Canada rugby coach is assisting an Australian namesake in Eddie Jones with the two coaching the Barbarians against a World XV in an all-star rugby gala at Twickenham. Jones looks on during the team's warm up prior to the first match of the Rugby World Cup 2023 Qualification Pathway against the US Eagles in St. John's, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly