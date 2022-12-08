Head coach Mike O'Shea signs three-year extension with Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea during Grey Cup team practice in Regina, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Blue Bombers have signed head coach O’Shea to a three-year contract extension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed head coach Mike O’Shea to a three-year contract extension.

O’Shea won his second consecutive Annis Stukus Trophy as the CFL’s top coach this year after leading the Blue Bombers to a club-record 15 regular-season wins and a third straight trip to the Grey Cup.

The Blue Bombers are 82-58 under O’Shea with Grey Cup championships in 2019 and 2021.

Winnipeg has posted six consecutive seasons with double-digit wins, matching a franchise-best stretch first established from 1957-62.

A former star linebacker, O’Shea was named to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2017 after a 16-year playing career with Toronto and Hamilton that saw him earn three Grey Cup rings.

He began his coaching career as special teams co-ordinator with Toronto from 2010-13, helping the Argonauts win a Grey Cup in 2012.

He was hired as the Blue Bombers' head coach before the 2014 season.

The Blue Bombers said O'Shea will address the extension at a press conference on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.

