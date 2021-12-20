Toronto Raptors halt team practices, Gary Trent Jr. added to NBA's COVID-19 protocol

Toronto Raptors' Yuta Watanabe heads to the locker room after NBA basketball action against Golden State Warriors in Toronto on Saturday, December 18, 2021.The Raptors have stopped practising as a team, instead working with coaches individually. It's a precautionary measure being introduced as Toronto's game against Orlando on Monday night was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Magic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young